Everett, Jess Bass Jr.

Jess Bass Everett, Jr., age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away of natural causes on Sept. 5 at Vanderbilt Hospital. “Jerry, Jr.” was the only child of Jess Bass Everett, Sr. and Eloise Katherine Finley Everett. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Mt. Juliet.
Children: Jerry Don Everett, Tena Katherine Everett-Cleghorn, Terry Lee Everett, and Betsey Alice Everett. Grandchildren: Nicholas Jay Everett, Callie Brianna Everett-Branham, Savannah Katherine Cleghorn, Kirstin Faith Hunter, Danielle Nicole Everett, and Ashley Brooke Everett. Lifetime companion Kathleen Bates and her children Becky and Tom.
