Everett, Lisa Jo

Lisa Jo Everett, age 49 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 1, 2019. Lisa was preceded in death by father, John Cole; grandmother, Jewel Williams and grandfather, Willis Higginbotham. She is survived by husband Stephen Everett; children, Faith (K.J.) Butler, Shawn (fiancé, Kayla Williams) Everett and Brianna Everett; mother, Diane (Donald) Shepherd; step-father, Ben Jarvis; sister, Tracy (Chris) Storch; grandchildren, Harleigh Butler, Pyper Butler, Ann Butler, Lillian Morrison, Nathanael Morrison and Stella Butler; brother-in-law, Tim (Lynn) Everett; nieces and nephews, Savannah Storch, Seth Storch, Loree (Josh) Aker, Christy Everett, Kaitlyn Everett, J. T. Everett, Michaela Everett, Joseph Everett, April Everett, Elizabeth Everett, David Everett and Isaac Everett; special friends, Lorie Roberts, Warren Grace and Monty Burks.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of service.

