FAIRCLOTH, Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne Faircloth, 70, Mt. Juliet, passed away from this earthly life on Saturday, May 1. Larry was born to Archie and Georgia Faircloth on Sept. 1, 1950, in Donelson. Larry married his high school sweetheart Sherry Hurt on June 19, 1970.

Larry was one of a kind. His word was good, and his heart was made of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar to a stranger. The word “No” was not in his vocabulary. Some of his proudest accomplishments were being a state wrestling champion and being a husband to the love of his life. He was an amazing father and the best grandfather. He loved his family more than his own life. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Georgia Faircloth; brother, Don Faircloth.

Larry is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Sherry Faircloth; children, Chris (Heather) Faircloth, Stacey (Chad Broadbent) Massaglia, and Brandon (Caroline) Faircloth; brothers, Roy (Doris) Faircloth and Jack (Lois) Faircloth; grandchildren, Caleb Hopkins, Connor Hopkins, Ashlyn Faircloth, Devan Faircloth, Claire Massaglia, Archie Faircloth, Knox Faircloth, Beau Faircloth, John Davidson and Ryan Davidson; step-grandson, Max Broadbent; and his beloved four-legged best friends Bernie and Choppa.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 7, from 3-6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Memorial Service will be Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.