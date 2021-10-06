FALKENBERG, Janice Alfreda

Janice Alfreda Falkenberg, 65, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 29. Janice was born is Middletown, NY and was the daughter of the late, William and Pamela Morse.

She is survived by: Husband Walter Falkenberg; Daughter Pamela (Tim) Gilbert; Sister Judith Grosso; Grandchildren Tyler Budd, Makayla David and Kensley David; Nieces and nephews Kenneth Grosso, Alan Grosso, Angela Grosso, Kim Morange, Tricia Jacobs, Kim Wojehoski, Stephen Wojehoski, Douglas Maloney, Jackie Maloney and Michael Elgee.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by mail to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.