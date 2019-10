Rob Fannin passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at age 26. A service was held Oct. 1 and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Rob is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Charlie Harris, James Dewey Fannin and Sally Marie Fannin. He is survived by his father James Bryan Fannin, mother Linda Fannin, grandmother Lola Grace Harris, numerous cousins, and Godmother Dorothy Saddler.

Sellars Funeral Home 615.444.9393.