Farmer, William Edward

William Edward Farmer, a distinguished Lebanon attorney, who held a number of key leadership posts in local government, the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association, the Wilson County Bar Association, and state Democratic Party, died at his residence Jan. 19, 2020. The Wilson County native was 83.

The son of the late Winfree William and Margaret Freeman Farmer, Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife: Linda Kent Farmer; children: Cherly Farmer (Larry) Lane, David William (Tracy) Farmer, Edward Nelson (Deana) Farmer, Paul Wesley (Tracy) Garrison, and Christie Lynn (Tony) Morris; grandchildren: Beth Ellis (Mark) Demondreun, Laura Ellis (Randy) Ferebee, Robin Ellis (Reig) Harrington, and Andrew Ellis, Chandler David (Meg) Farmer, Blake William Farmer, Jaxon Edward Farmer, Kelsey McDonald, Carley Isabelle Morris, and Reese Ivy Morris; great-grandchildren: Carmen Ferebee, Luc Demonbreun, Michael Ferebee, Hazel Kate Farmer, and Henry David Farmer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family has planned a private funeral service and burial. The family extends their special thanks to Scott Baker MD, Joy McMurry NP, caregivers Martha Seay, Brenda Bryder, Caris Healthcare, the Pavilion and staff, NHC Rehab nurses Laurie Dowling and Ranie Ford, and the staff of Buckeye Drugstore.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.