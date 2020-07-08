Farough announces run for Wilson County School Board seat

Jamie Farough is running for Wilson County School Board, Zone 7. Farough is 39 years old, has been married to Andy for 13 years and has two daughters who currently attend Wilson County Schools.

Farough is a lifelong resident of Wilson county. She attended West Elementary, Mt. Juliet Junior High (WWMS) and is a 1999 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.

“Growing up in the current Zone 7 and attending the schools the current Zone 7 students do, I’m very invested in being a voice for success,” she said.

She is a Registered Nurse and Certified Case Manager who currently works with the elderly and disabled population providing health coaching and coordination of services.

“I feel that my advocacy skills from nursing and my creative problem solving skills from case management will serve me well as a voice for Zone 7 on the school board,” said Farough. “Public school systems don’t always have additional funding and we need creative solutions to meet our needs while being fiscally responsible.”

She is an active member of Fairview Church. She works in the children’s ministry and recently led their team for Sherry’s Run.

Farough is the face behind the Facebook group “FixSR109.” This community group has documented wrecks on S.R. 109 for over four years in an effort to convey the importance of proceeding with the widening project after multiple delays.

Farough also serves as PTSO officer at Wilson Central High School.

“Some of the top issues I want to focus on are Communication and Transparency, a fair budget that does not cut the front lines first, teacher retention, transportation and most recently but now the biggest hurdle facing us being how to proceed in the event of another shut down,” she said.

To learn more about Jamie Farough, including her full platform, additional information can be found at her website www.jamieforzone7.com or her Facebook page “Jamie Farough for Wilson County School Board Zone 7.”