FARROW, Shawn Gregory

Shawn Gregory Farrow, 65, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 3. Shawn was born June 27, 1955 in Baltimore, Md.

Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Farrow and his sister, Brenda Farrow.

He is survived by: wife, Jama; stepson Devin Rogers; brothers, James (Marie) Farrow and Kevin Farrow; sister, Sharon Farrow; many nieces and nephews and his much loved dog, Buddy.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shawn’s name to the charitable organization of your choice.

The family asks that you visit our website and leave a condolence of a fond memory of Shawn.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.