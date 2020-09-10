Fatal collision on Golden Bear Gateway

53-year-old Tanya Langley passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, while being transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Golden Bear Gateway. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that Langley was stopped at a stop sign on the intersection of Rutland Drive at 10:00 pm Friday night, when she pulled out in front of a car travelling northbound on Golden Bear Gateway. Langley had one passenger in her vehicle, a man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other driver, reported to be a 17-year-old, has not been released.