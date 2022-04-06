FDMJ go to East Tennessee to help battle wildfire

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet had a busy week, battling structure fires at home, and assisting in putting out a wildfire in East Tennessee.

After battling a structure fire at Bass Drive Tuesday, then another fire at The Marriott Wednesday, six fire fighters headed to the Sevierville area Thursday to help contain a wildfire in the mountains around Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. They were Deputy Chief Joey Edwards, Captain Mike Leal, and Firefighters Guy Flowers, Max Ambriz, Brandon Robertson and Shane Wyatt.

Fire Chief Jamie Luffman talked to City of Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley Friday on a Facebook update, and said he was contacted by TEMA Wednesday night asking for assistance. He told them after the storms went through, he would send what he could. In addition to the personnel, Luffman said they took a mini-pumper truck and brush truck. Luffman told Beasley that it was the least they could do after surrounding communities have stepped up for them in similar disaster events.

“We have received that benevolence,” said Chief Luffman.

Luffman said the group’s mission was to extinguish the fire, evacuate people from their homes that needed help and coordinate water drops. Luffman said that they would be on the radio with helicopters and would tell them where they needed the drops.

“All I know is you don’t want to be under that water when it comes down that far,” joked MJ Fire Chief Jamie Luffman

According to the department’s Facebook page, the crew returned Friday, and were greeted by a well-deserved meal.