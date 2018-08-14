FDMJ hires new lieutenant, firefighter

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet recently hired a new lieutenant and full-time firefighter.
Brent Blamires was promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned to A-Shift as well as supervise Squad 103-A.
Brent began his fire service career in Idaho in 2002, where he rose to the rank of captain. Brent and his family relocated to Mt. Juliet in 2016.
Brent completed the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program in 2016 and holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science.
Brent is a certified Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor I, Fire Inspector I, and Fire Apparatus Operator.
Since coming to FDMJ, Brent has developed the department’s “Man in Machine” tool cache, developed and led the “Man in Machine” training, led the Grant Application Program, and been an active member of the SOG Committee.
Michael Moore was named the newest full-time firefighter at FDMJ. Michael is a certified Firefighter II and an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. He is also a Volunteer Firefighter with Shackle Island Fire Rescue in Sumner County.
FDMJ is proud to welcome Michael Moore to our family. Michael is a certified Firefighter II and an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. Michael is also a Volunteer Firefighter with Shackle Island Fire Rescue in Sumner County.
Prior to coming to FDMJ, Michael was employed full-time by the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. Michael is already very familiar with Mt. Juliet as he was assigned to WEMA Medic 101, which is housed at FDMJ Station 1.
FF Moore will be assigned to A-Shift.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.