FDMJ responds to multiple fires

Multiple agencies responded to a fire in North Mt. Juliet late Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. Sept. 6, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, Mt. Juliet Police, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, and Rehab 23 all responded to a working residential structure fire on Faulkner Lane.

Crews were met with fire through the roof from a 2,700-square-foot home. The fire was quickly controlled, with damage limited to a bonus room and the attic above it, where Chief Jamie Luffman said the fire appears to have originated.

Luffman also said no one was inside the home during the fire and no injuries occurred during operations.

FDMJ Tower 114, Squad 103, Ladder 111, Chief 101, Chief 102, and Chief 103, with a total of 22 paid and volunteer FDMJ personnel, responded to the incident.

WEMA Engine 31 responded and provided RIT and WEMA Medic 31 responded for medical standby.

Numerous MJPD officers assisted on scene and multiple members of Rehab 23 provided on-scene support for responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews also responded to a residential fire on Arbor Springs Drive the day before, quickly controlling a fire in the garage of a home. The FDMJ said that because the garage door was closed, the heat and smoke from the fire were contained in the garage.