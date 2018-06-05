Feener, Phyllis

Phyllis Feener, of Mt. Juliet, died peacefully in her home on Sunday May 27, 2018, after many years of battling dementia. She was 58 years old. Phyllis and her husband Stan were married 33 years and are members of Ethos Church in Nashville.
Phyllis and Stan Feener were founding board members of New Life Academy Homeschool Co-op in Mt. Juliet, where they taught and served on the board for more than 10 years.
Phyllis is best known for her lifelong commitment of teaching children and spiritually discipling teens and mentoring hundreds of young ladies. She was a stay-at-home mom who raised and homeschooled three children.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Dale Swaim. She is survived by mother Alice Meriwether, her husband Stan Feener, daughter Kelli, married to Josh Taylor, sons Alex Feener and Josh Feener, sister Sherry married to Greg Giovannini and brother Dennis Swaim.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made in honor of Phyllis Feener to the Alzheimer’s Association of Middle TN or Wycliffe Associates at 1-800-843-9673.
A “Celebration of Phyllis’ Life” will be held at Grace Baptist Church 200 Belinda Pkwy. Mt. Juliet, TN. on Sat. June 9 at 3 p.m. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.