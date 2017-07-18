Felts, Elizabeth E.

Elizabeth E. Felts, age 81 of Mt. Juliet passed away unexpectedly at Tennova Hospital on July 11, 2017 at 4 p.m. She was born August 3, 1935 in Moundsville, WV. Her father made glassware and her mother was one of the iconic “Rosie the Riveters” during World War II, being a welder on the war planes in Akron, OH. Elizabeth married Joe Felts and had five children. She lived in Mt. Juliet on a farm and retired from Cedar Creek Yacht Club, where she was the head cook. She worked hard, loved gardening, good food and having fun. She was a devoted wife and mother who made many sacrifices for her family. In later life, she loved her dog, Harley. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Cindy Davis and Shelby Reece for their help and devotion.

She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Felts; and sons, Charles Dalton and Joey Felts. She is survived by son, Richard (Tracy) Dalton; daughter, Gail Felts; stepson, Eddie (Wanda) Felts; daughter-in-law, Carol Dalton; grandchildren, Kimberly Valladares, Chris Dalton, Staci Rose and Justin Dalton; and many great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were Saturday, July 15, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.