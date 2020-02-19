Fentanyl located during drug bust

Robbins

The Lebanon/Wilson County Task Force began investigating a major heroin and methamphetamine dealer that was distributing narcotics in the Lebanon area. On Feb. 11, 2020, detectives with the Task Force conducted surveillance on the subject and observed an apparent drug deal conducted at an apartment complex in Lebanon. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Directed Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on the subject who was confirmed to be 54-year-old Dewayne Robbins. Robbins was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives continued the investigation on Robbins and with the help of Metro Nashville Police Department’s Hermitage CSU, a search warrant was executed at Robbins’ residence on Briley Parkway in Nashville. Detectives located approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ounces of heroin, 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, $1,440 cash, and paperwork related to Robbins. There were also mixing devices including a small blender with white residue leading detectives to believe that Robbins was blending the heroin and fentanyl for distribution.

“Taking another dealer off the streets will make a huge impact in our fight against the drug trade in our communities,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “There were devices located during the search warrant that would give us reason to believe that Robbins was blending the heroin and fentanyl together for distribution in the Middle Tennessee area. These are deadly drugs we are dealing with that poses an imminent threat to anyone who comes into contact with it or uses it. We appreciate the assistance and working relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department during this investigation by the Task Force.”

Robbins was arrested in Wilson County for Possession of Schedule II (Meth) with Intent for Resale. Metro detectives obtained warrants for Robbins for Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule II (Meth and Fentanyl) with Intent for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.