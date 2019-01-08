Ferari, Lorraine Magdalene

Lorraine Magdalene Ferari, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 31, 2018. Lorraine was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine Haemmerle Vande Veerdonk. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Brown and Grietje McCollum.

She is survived by: Husband – Robert Ferari; Sons – Stephen (Denise) Ferari and Joseph (Heather) Ferari; Grandchildren – Ashlee (Adam) Williams, Whitnee (James) Cross, Amanda Ferari and Rebecca Ferari; Great-grandchildren – Henry Williams and Charlotte Williams; Nieces and nephews – Janet Rambo, Kathy McCollum, David McCollum, Paul McCollum, Donna Flynn and Scott McCollum.

Several great-nieces and great nephews whom she loved

At Lorraine’s request, she will be cremated. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.