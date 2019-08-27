News Ticker

Ferari, Robert John

August 27, 2019

Robert John Ferari, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 20, 2019.  Mr. Ferari was the son of the late Marko and Helen Lopes Ferari. Mr. Ferari was also preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Ferari.

He is survived by: Sons – Stephen (Denise) Ferari and Joseph (Heather) Ferari; Grandchildren – Ashlee (Adam) Williams, Whitnee (James) Cross, Amanda Ferari and Rebecca Ferari; Great-grandchildren – Henry Williams and Charlotte Williams.

No funeral services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

