Fererro, Richard Paul

Richard Paul Fererro, age 79 of Hendersonville and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 9, 2020. Mr. Fererro was the son of the late Morris and Doshia Barton Fererro. Mr. Fererro was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Fererro.

He is survived by: Daughters – Carol Christine “Tina” (Dan) Sanders and Kimberly Ann “Kim” (Robert) Barwick; Son – Richard Scott Fererro; Brothers – Don Fererro, Jimmy Fererro and David Fererro; Seven Grandchildren.

Graveside services with full military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

