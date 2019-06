Ferrell, Jean Watkins

Jean Watkins Ferrell, age 84 of Lebanon, passed away June 8, 2019. A funeral service was held June 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Preceded in death by husband, James Watkins; parents, Wirt and Ola Mae Paty; sister, Dorothy Jones; and step-son, Jackie Ferrell. Survived by husband, Charles Ferrell; children, Marsha (Larry) Garrett, Diane (Augie) Vastola and James A. (Shelia) Watkins; brother, Jimmy (Glenna) Paty; grandchildren, Jerry W. (Michelle) Garrett, Callie (David) Shields, Stephanie (Shaun) Donnell, Annina (James) Williams and Titus (Joni) Vastola; great-grandchildren, Joseph Garrett, Nella Garrett, Maci Garrett, Samuel (Ashley) Shields, Nathan Shields, Kimberly Shields, Larry James Shields, Simon Donnell, Silas Donnell, Sidney Donnell, Stone Williams, Emma Williams, Colton Williams, Lillian Rose Williams, Hayden Vastola and Roman Vastola; step-son, Mike (Nancy) Ferrell; step-daughter-in-law, Lisa Ferrell, step-grandchildren, Cassie Ferrell, Coy Ferrell, Chase (Kelley) Ferrell and Tanner Ferrell and step-great-grandchild, Riley Ferrell.

