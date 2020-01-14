Ferrell, Matthew Shane

Matthew Ferrell passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at age 36. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Ferrell is survived by daughter Gabby Ferrell, mother of Gabby, Hollie Thornton, siblings Nichole (John) Murphy, Traci (Josh Perry) Ferrell, and Alan (Lori) Woods, numerous nieces and nephews, best friend Mario Cason, and his Strongtower church family. He is preceded in death by parents Dallas and Helen Ferrell, sister Shelia Carter, brother Patrick Shane Ferrell, and grandparents Ed and Gertie Ferrell, Charlie and Frances Watts.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.