Ferrell, Neva June

Neva June Ferrell passed away Sept. 7, 2019. A funeral service was held Sept. 10 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Ferrell is survived by sons: Dywayne Ferrell and Jason (Taunya) Ferrell; grandchildren: Craig Giampa and Trisha Giampa; great-granddaughter: Arabella Giampa; siblings: Margaret Ferrell, May Christian, Jean Ferrell, and Jerry Cherry; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members; and pet Hot Rod. She is preceded in death by husband James Ferrell, parents Lela Eileen Coppas and Raymond Cherry, and brothers Kenneth Cherry, Richard Cherry, Dywayne Cherry, and Roy Cherry.

The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff at Alive Hospice. Memorial Donations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.