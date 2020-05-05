Finney, Ashley Dion’

Ashley Dion’ Finney, age 33 of Mt. Juliet, died April 29, 2020.
She is survived by: Mother – Kathy Finney; Father – Donald Ray (Sheryl Strickland) Finney; Children – Caden Drew Wilson, Braxton Gage Bible and Lillian Grace Bible; Sisters – Christie Michelle (Rod) Berger and Chasity Dawn (Casey) Brown; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services were held May 3 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
