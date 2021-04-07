FISHER, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Fisher passed away on March 26, at age 94.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Tom Watson, was Saturday, April 3 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home Friday and Saturday until the service.

Mary Elizabeth Fisher was born in Lebanon to Beulah Agee and John Wilson Walker Sr.

Fisher is preceded in death by husband of 62 years, J.C. Fisher, son Jay Fisher, daughter Glenda VanNorman, grandson Richard Griffin, great-grandson Justin Fisher, parents John and Beulah Walker, sister Mildred Hudson and brother John Walker Jr.

She is survived by: daughter Brenda (Tom Hall) Fisher, grandchildren Anthony (Amanda) Griffin, Kevin (Miranda) McNerney, and Charles Garrison, great-grandchildren Crystal Griffin, Emily Garrison, Dorothy Hamilton, Marybeth Griffin, Wyatt Griffin, Justin Griffin, Dani McNerney, and Josh McGuire, and special friends Linda Hall and Lona Barrett.

