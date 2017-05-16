Fitzgerald, Cairllon Moore

Cairllon Moore Fitzgerald, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died peacefully May 10, 2017, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fitzgerald was retired from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was an avid gardener, dog lover, and “everybody’s Mama”. Mrs. Fitzgerald was the daughter of the late, George Jackson and Estelle Selph Moore. She was also preceded in death by her son, Craig Fitzgerald.

She is survived by: Husband of 50 years – Paul Fitzgerald; Son – Scott (Dawn) Fitzgerald; Brother – Thurston Moore; Sisters – Peggy Fulton, Jennette Herrington and Debbie Brown; Beloved Dog – Odie.

Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Graveside service will be conducted at a later date. Pallbearers will be Tony Bible, Ray Page, John Hamilton, Brian Baskins, Monty Knight and George Roberts. Honorary pallbearer will be Troy Martin.

The family would especially like to thank the VUMC ICU Stroke team.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the National Stroke Association or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.