FITZGERALD, Joe Allen

Joe Allen Fitzgerald, 79, Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 12, after suffering from Alzheimer’s. Joe was born in Ramer, and was the son of the late, Bunn Porter Fitzgerald and Birdie Mae Gurley Fitzgerald. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Over the years, Joe attended Green Hill Baptist Church, Tulip Grove Baptist Church, and Shiloh Baptist Church. A graduate of Memphis State University, Joe’s passion was in law enforcement, where he had his early career. Later, he worked in sales, where he retired from Package Products. Joe was an avid reader and collector of books. He was a remarkable artist and an exquisite woodworker.

Joe was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Heppner, Donnie Fitzgerald, Carolyn Fitzgerald Rodgers and Charles Fitzgerald.

He is survived by: Wife of 57 years Dolores Crabb Fitzgerald; Daughters Amy Fitzgerald Medlin, Cindy Fitzgerald (Mike) Davison, and Susan (Josh) Bohannon; Sisters, Ann Fitzgerald (Bill) Bailey and Martha (Steve) Kesler; Grandchildren, Christopher (Sophie), Caroline, David, Jimmy, Katherine, Lilly (Jacob), Mark, Porter, Hobson, Scarlet, and Kizmyn; Great-grandchildren, Amelia, Oliver, and Dorothy; Many nieces and nephews ; Honorary daughter, Christi Capers.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Ken-neth R. Clayton officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.