Flatt, Malcolm Thomas

Malcolm Thomas Flatt, age 84 of Nashville, passed away June 20, 2020. The Funeral Service was held June 23 at Sellars Funeral Home Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his parents Malcolm Robert and Libra Gertrude Wray Flatt, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Clyde Flatt and John Earle Flatt. He is survived by sons, Malcolm Tommy Flatt and William Lee Flatt; brothers, Lee (Phyllis) Flatt and William Ewing (Linda) Flatt; and six grandchildren.

