FLEENOR, Dorothy

Dorothy (Dot) Fleenor, 81, beloved wife, precious mother, and devoted nana, departed her earthly home on June 28, succumbing to metastatic cancer. Her suffering was blessedly brief, but her reward will be eternal!

Dot was born in Church Hill, to Joe and Naomi Davis. She married Tommy Fleenor in 1956, and recently they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18. Together they raised four children. Her love of cooking was demonstrated in her work as a cook at Ketron High School in Kingsport, and later at LaPetite Academy in Old Hickory. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed sewing, reading, bargain hunting at yard sales, and family vacationing in Myrtle Beach. For Dot, her family was number one. She always said all she ever wanted to be was a wife and mother, and she excelled at both! She was a member of First Church of God in Kingsport, and Cook’s United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet.

Dot is predeceased in death by her parents Joe and Naomi Davis, brothers Joe Lyle and Bill Davis, sis-ter-in-law Phyllis (Fleenor) Cox, brother-in-law Edward DeZarn, and in-laws Thomas and Mildred Fleenor.

She is survived by Tommy Fleenor of the home, 426 Cajawa Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, daughters Connie (Tim) Fletcher and Traci Gentry, sons Scott (Theresa) Fleenor and David Fleenor, grandchildren Jeffrey Gentry and Hannah Gentry (her sunshine), sister and best friend Carolyn (Bob) Jarvis, special sister-in-law and friend Louise DeZarn, brother-in-law John Fleenor, sister-in-law Donna (Dave) Sensabaugh, and her much-loved daughter-in-heart Laney (Chris) Chitwood and family, and several nieces, neph-ews, and cousins.

TriStar Cremation is serving the Fleenor family. There will be no formal service, but a Celebration of Life may be announced at a later time. The family would like to thank the staff at TriStar Summit Medi-cal Center, and at Alive Hospice. Special thanks to long-time doctor Dr. Gregory Witters and his nurse Marcia for the care given to Dot for the last 40 years.