Fleenor, Peggy Jane

July 24, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Peggy Jane Fleenor, of Murfreesboro, was born on Jan. 12, 1938. She passed away on July 17, 2018, at the age of 80.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

She is survived by children, Patricia (Jeff) Mohon, Mary (Jim) Hassler, and Beverly Coleman; brother, James (Dorrene) Malcolm; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive. She is preceded in death by husband, Harry Fleenor; parents, Jack and Thelma Malcolm; brothers, Jack Malcolm and Wayne Malcolm.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in honor of Peggy to the Alzheimer’s Association (National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) and the American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

