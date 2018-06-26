Fletcher, Robert Samuel Jr.

Robert “Tiny” Fletcher, Jr. passed away on June 20, 2018 at age 54. A funeral service was held June 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Mr. Fletcher was a construction superintendent and a member of New Life Ministries. He loved to play bass guitar. He is survived by wife Lisa Fletcher, children Tiffany (Justin) Thompson and Kristy (Curtis) Young, grandchildren Logan McQuary, Stephanie Larsen, and Wyatt Young, father Robert Fletcher, Sr. and mother Alice Thompson.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
