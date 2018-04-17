Flicek, John Paul

It is with great sadness that the family of John Paul Flicek announce his passing after battling cancer for six months, on Friday, April 13, 2018, at the age of 75.
John will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Dallas Flicek, sister-in-law Alathea, nephew David, sister-in-law Patricia Faunt.
John will be forever remembered by his wife of 9 years, Alice and their child Joshua Aaron, step-daughter Marnie Angela S. Banico; ex-wife of 15 years Deborah Pugh and step-daughters Jennifer Walker and Julie Reasonover; ex-wife of 20 years, Joyce Hopp and their children Laura, Jeffrey, Theresa, and Michael.
John will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Chase, Cody, Eli, and Matthew. John was preceded in death by grandson Cage Thomas.
A Funeral Mass was held April 18 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of John to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
