Flicek, Joyce Myra Hopp

May 26, 2020

Joyce Myra Hopp Flicek, age 76 of Hermitage, died May 20, 2020. Mrs. Flicek was the daughter of the late Julius August Herman Hopp and Catherine Durnam Hentschel Hopp. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond (Donna) Hentschel (who raised her after her parents died), Richard Hentschel, Doreen Hentschel, Jimmy Hentschel, Clifford Hopp, Lauretta Hopp, Myra Hopp and Joy Hopp. Mrs. Flicek was also preceded in death by her grandson, Cage Thomas Flicek.

She is survived by: Children – Lori Flicek, Jeffrey Flicek, Theresa “Teri” Flicek (Joseph) Paine and Michael (Jennifer) Flicek; Grandchildren – Chase Flicek, Cody Flicek, Eli Flicek and Matthew Paine; Sisters at Heart – Sue Hentschel (Roger) Bovee and Renee Hentschel (Paul) Zugschwert.

Funeral services were held May 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

