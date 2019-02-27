News Ticker

Flooding affects community

February 27, 2019 Sarah Tate Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0

Wilson County experienced a large amount of rainfall last week, leading to many flooded areas, wrecks and school closings.

Wilson County Schools announced Thursday evening that schools would be closed Friday in anticipation of even more rain and flooding. Many roads in Lebanon were so flooded, driving through safely was impossible.

The rain also led to multiple hydroplane crashes on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning, and Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation assisted Mt. Juliet Police with the accidents.

Residents can stay up-to-date on severe weather alerts and other situations by signing up to receive notifications. Visit www.nixle.com for more information.

Stoner Creek on North Mt. Juliet Road ran high on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after Wilson County received an abundance of rain.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.