Flooding affects community

Wilson County experienced a large amount of rainfall last week, leading to many flooded areas, wrecks and school closings.

Wilson County Schools announced Thursday evening that schools would be closed Friday in anticipation of even more rain and flooding. Many roads in Lebanon were so flooded, driving through safely was impossible.

The rain also led to multiple hydroplane crashes on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning, and Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation assisted Mt. Juliet Police with the accidents.

Residents can stay up-to-date on severe weather alerts and other situations by signing up to receive notifications. Visit www.nixle.com for more information.