Floor signing held for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital along with Signature Homes held a floor signing party for the 14th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Jackson Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, April 18.

Community members and volunteers gathered to write well wishes to the Dream Home winner before the floors are installed.

Subcontractors and vendors, who contributed to the construction of this year’s home, estimated to value $450,000, were recognized for their commitment to St. Jude.

Supporters, sponsors and childhood cancer survivors gathered at the Floor Signing Party including Chris Carpenter of Signature Homes, Stacy Case and Erika Kurre of Fox 17, Gator Harrison of iHeartMedia, Paul Jolley of Two Rivers Ford, and Kevin Sanders of Wilson Bank & Trust. Very special guests in attendance for the event included honored St. Jude patient Matt, and representative of Shaw Floors, Baker Chiddister.

Shaw Floors is a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and supplies all flooring in St. Jude Dream Homes across the country.

“We have been doing the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway since 2011 as a company. It’s really grown into more than that for us,” said Baker Chiddister. “I got to meet the honored patient last year and it’s so inspiring to see what really comes out of doing these types of events. We are really excited to be a part of this.”

Residents of Nashville and surrounding communities have an opportunity to win the newly built home. A limited number of chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes are now on sale for $100 by calling 800-746-6713, visiting www.dreamhome.org, or by going to Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet.

Free tours of the St. Jude Dream Home will be available starting May 19. Other sponsors include Fox 17, Signature Homes, The BIG 98, Two Rivers Ford, Ashley HomeStore and Crowe Horwath, and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors, Bosch, and Trane.