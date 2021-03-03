FLORES, Nestor

Nestor Flores, 59, Mt. Juliet, formerly of Marietta, Ga., passed away March 2. He is preceded in death by parents, Marcos and Josefa Flores.

He is survived by wife of 32 years, Peggy Flores; son, Josh (Courtney) Flores; and grandson, A. J. Flores.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA. Interment will be Wednesday, March 10th, 11 am at Middle Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.