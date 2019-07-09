Fluhart, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Fluhart, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, died July 5, 2019. Mrs. Fluhart was the daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Yockey Debevoise. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Debevoise.

She is survived by: Husband of 62 years – Jim Fluhart; Sons – Scott (Deborah) Fluhart and Doug Fluhart; Grandchildren – Dwayne (Crystal) Parrish, Morgan (Stephen) Westbeld, Zach Fluhart and Megan Fluhart; Great-grandchildren – Madison Parrish, Ezra Parrish, Rollins Westbeld and Charlotte Westbeld.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204 or the American Parkinson’s Association, 2300 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663.