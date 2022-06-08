FLYE, Charlotte Strickland

Charlotte Strickland Flye, 86, Mt. Juliet, TN went to be with her Lord on June 5.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Flye and her beloved parents, Woodrow and Mary Strickland of Smithfield, North Carolina. Charlotte attended East Carolina University where she obtained her teaching degree and later obtained her Master’s Degree from Peabody College in Nashville. She and Bobby moved to Nashville, where she taught special education in Nashville Metro Schools. She retired from Dalewood Elementary School where she made lifelong friends. Her compassion, patience and fun-loving nature was a special gift to the children she loved in the classroom. For many years she had a special bond with her ladies Bible Study group at Christ Presbyterian Church in Brentwood. After moving to Mt. Juliet, she attended Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed making others laugh and she was the resident clown at Carrick Glen, her assisted living facility.

She is survived by: Daughters Sara Lynn (Ronald) Davidson and Elizabeth Ann Moore; Grandchildren Benjamin Moore, Samuel Moore and Rachel (Jason) Gill; Great-grandchildren Madelynn Gill, Ryker Gill and Krisalee Gill

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate Charlotte’s Life from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Selma, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.