Ford, Geoffrey Robert

Geoffrey Robert Ford, age 84, a resident of Del Webb in of Mt. Juliet, died May 28, 2018. Mr. Ford was a native of St. Helens, England. He was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist faith and served in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the British Army.
He and his family traveled the world during his employment, living in Mexico City, Australia, and finally settling in Tennessee. Mr. Ford was a chartered engineer and a member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers in England.
Mr. Ford was the son of the late Charles James and Florence Jane Roberts Ford. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory James Ford and sister Kathleen Clara Ford Baker. He is survived by: Wife of 59 years – Wendy Ford; Daughter – Janice (Tim) Smith; Brother – Alan William Ford.
A funeral service was held June 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or the Salvation Army, 631 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
