Ford, Mary Frances Pyron, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 21, 2018.
Mrs. Ford was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She was employed by Moore’s Grocery for more than 20 years. Mrs. Ford is the daughter of the late John Cecil and Flora Dora Howell Pyron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Porter F. Ford; daughter, Bonnie Hazel Ford; brother, Eldon Pyron, and sister, Bonnie Slagle.
She is survived by: Son – H. Dennis (Gloria) Ford; Daughter – Viki F. (Bill) Sorey; Grandchildren – Steven D. Ford, John T. (Ashley) Hunter and Jamie D. White; Great-grandchildren – Taylor White, Madalyn Ford, Nathan Ford, Miley Ford and Hunter Hodges; five nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Darrell Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Steven Ford, John Hunter, Preston Lay, Dan Howland, Tommy Conn and Mike Slagle.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
