News Ticker

Ford, Tom K.

July 17, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Tom K. Ford, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on July 15, 2018.

Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be in Ford Cemetery in Elmwood, Tennessee.

He is survived by son, Michael Ford; daughter, Michelle (Alan) Mitchell; grandchildren, Kira Ford, Justin Ford, Skyler Mitchell, and Blake Mitchell; nieces, Jennifer Ford Penuel, Christin Ford Raridan, and Carolyn Ford. He was preceded in death by parents, Tack and Edna Armstead Ford; brother, Christopher Ford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203, in honor of Tom.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.