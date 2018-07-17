Ford, Tom K.

Tom K. Ford, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on July 15, 2018.
Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be in Ford Cemetery in Elmwood, Tennessee.
He is survived by son, Michael Ford; daughter, Michelle (Alan) Mitchell; grandchildren, Kira Ford, Justin Ford, Skyler Mitchell, and Blake Mitchell; nieces, Jennifer Ford Penuel, Christin Ford Raridan, and Carolyn Ford. He was preceded in death by parents, Tack and Edna Armstead Ford; brother, Christopher Ford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203, in honor of Tom.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.