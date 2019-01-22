Forgey, Lindsey Nicole

Lindsey Nicole Forgey, age 28 of Hermitage, devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend, won her battle on Jan. 17, 2019, and is finally at peace. A Celebration of Life Service was held Jan. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

She is survived by children, Amaih Hill, Landen Austin, and Layla Austin; significant other, Ricky Austin; mother, Kellie Pack; father, Roger Forgey; sister, Magen (Rob) Hill; niece and nephew, Sami and Bax; maternal grandmother, Judy Richardson; maternal grandfather, Ray Pack; aunt, Keri Richardson; cousins, Kobe Glenn, Kaleb Richardson, and Nicole Yoder; many friends, family, and loved ones also survive. She was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Connie Forgey; paternal grandfather, William Forgey; maternal great-grandmother, Pauline McDaniel; maternal great-grandfather, KB McDaniel; paternal great-grandmother, Willie Brumlow.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to http://gofundme.com/lindseystrong or you can make donations via Venmo @magenrae.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.