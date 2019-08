Jeffrey M. Fortner, 56, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Carol Fortner. He was survived by wife of 38 years Nancy Fortner (Campbell), son Mark Fortner, sister Jeri Busby, brother Ricky Fortner, four grandchildren Sarabeth, Grace, Jacob and Hunter Fortner, family and friends.