Foster, Brent

Brent Foster passed away Jan. 4, 2019, at age 76. A funeral service was held Jan. 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at DeKalb County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Foster is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Evins Foster; daughter Michele Carson; grandchildren Brady Foster, Eli Carson, Micah Carson, and Kiah Carson; siblings Michael (Wanna) Foster and Ricky (Stephanie Rhodes) Foster; and several nieces and nephews including Kelli Foster Bullard and Lee Foster. He is preceded in death by son John Richard Foster, parents James Richard and Mary Alice Foster, and grandparents Elbridge Kiah, Bonnie Puckett, and Julius and Etta Foster.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Lebanon High School Baseball Team (500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon TN 37087), Lighthouse Christian Camp (205 Serenity Place, Smithville TN 37166), and/or Hunters Point Celebration Center (2232 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon TN, 37087).

The family extends their deepest gratitude to caregivers Larry Jobe, Linda Meeks, Martha Dale, and Cindy Selph.