Foster, David Ray

David “The Tractor Man” Foster passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at age 76. The Celebration of Life is on Aug. 15, 2020, from 12-5 p.m. at his homeplace (688 Beasley’s Bend Road, Lebanon TN).

Mr. Foster is survived by children Cathy Dyer, Donna (Mark) Swoner, and Jolena Foster; grandchildren Stacey (Ben) Crockett, Eddie (Heather) Swoner, and William (Jenee) Dyer; great-grandchildren Liam Dyer, Mark Elliot Johns, Grace Marie Johns, William Taylor Johns, and Colton Edward Crockett; and sister Barbara “Sue” Russell. He is preceded in death by parents Kelsie and Alpha Foster, and siblings Junior Foster, Jim Foster, Louise Keeton, Johnny Foster, Alice Williams, Grace Davis, and Bobby Foster.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.