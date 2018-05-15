Foster, Margaret Ann

Margaret Foster passed away on May 9, 2018, at age 78. A funeral service was held May 14 at Church of God Worship and Ministry Center in Lebanon.
Mrs. Foster, born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, was a member of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center. She and her husband Paul formerly owned and operated Tastee Freeze in Gallatin and the Countryside Restaurant in Hartsville. Mrs. Foster had a passion for antiques and collecting dolls.
She is survived by sons Dennis Alan Foster and Thomas William (Margie) Foster; grandchildren Adrienne (Michael) Briggs, Jessica Foster, Adrienne Ferrell Foster, Joshua Foster, Alyssa Foster, Kelley Foster, Jonathan Foster, and Samuel (Angela) Foster; grandchildren’s mothers Vanessa Segroves and Beverly Foster; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Paul Wesley Foster, son Terence Dean Foster, grandson Marshall Foster, and parents Thomas and Lois Vivian Matheny Lindsey.
Memorial Donations: Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
