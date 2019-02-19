Fox, Jane Ann

Jane Ann Fox, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin Fitchett and Phyllis Ellen Raven-Fitchett; brothers, Richard Fitchett, George Fitchett and Alvin Fitchett; sister, Betty Fitchett; and step-father, Andrew Tudo. Survived by husband of 59 years, John W. Fox, Sr.; children, John Fox, Jr., Tina Fox, Donna Fox, Angel (Kevin) Botero, Maria Fox (Andrew) Slingsby, Raymond (Millie) Fox and Debbie (Malcolm) Moore; step-brothers, Andrew Tudo and John Tudo; step-sister, Patricia Tudo; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow the service. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 from noon until time of the service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com