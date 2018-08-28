Fox, Ralph Edward

Ralph Edward Fox, age 83 of Hermitage, died Aug. 24, 2018. Mr. Fox was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. Mr. Fox was the son of the late James Homer and Anna Mae Hodges Fox.
He is survived by: Wife of 58 years – Rosemary Estes Fox; Daughters – Annette Fox Moore and Amy Fox (Donald) Hosse; Twin brother – Ray Russell (Greeta) Fox; Grandchildren – Patrick Scott Moore, James Thomas Moore, Anna Mae Hosse and Ella Cordray Hosse; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service was held Aug. 27 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and entombment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, 298 Middle Road, Riverhead, NY 11901 or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
