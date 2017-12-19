France, Daniel Charles

Daniel Charles France, 63, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at The Residence of Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born March 16, 1954 in Steubenville, Ohio, son of Roberta Payne France of Steubenville, Ohio and the late Osborne Davis France. Dan was married to Kimberley Fryburger France, who survives.
He retired from Messer Construction Company as a Vice President and graduated from The University of Cincinnati with a degree in Civil Engineering.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his son, Daniel Osborne (Courtney) France of Littleton, Colorado; daughter, Alison France (Richard) Baden of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren, Owen and Alex Baden and Finley and Waylon France; sisters, Candace France (Larry) Raskin of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Linda France Carter of Richmond, Ohio and his mother-in-law, Margaret Fryburger of Cincinnati.
Graveside services were conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in West Middletown Cemetery in West Middletown, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Larry Sporing officiating. Friends called Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Dr., Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122 and on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Rd., Wintersville, Ohio 43953.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Daniel Charles France to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 404 BNA Dr., Suite 102, Nashville, Tennessee 37217.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.