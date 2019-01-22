Franklin, Pamela Renee

Pam Franklin passed away Jan. 17, 2019, at age 56. A funeral service was held Jan. 21 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

She is survived by husband Ron Franklin; sons Keith (Michelle) Boykin and Kenneth (Jennifer) Boykin; grandsons Brendan and Brayden Boykin; and siblings Verbie “Jo” Davis, Bobby (Joyce) Allen, and Janice Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents James and Verbie Kennedy Allen.

The family extends a special thank you to Alive Hospice and the 4th and 7th Floor nurses at Summit Medical Center.