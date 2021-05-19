FRIZZELL, Mary L.

Mary L. Frizzell, 91, Mt. Juliet, died May 13.

Frizzell was born in Gainesboro, and was the daughter of the late, Henry Martin and Eva Mae Hensley Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John William Frizzell, Sr.

She is survived by: Children, John William Frizzell, Jr, Patsy Harris, Jerry (April) Frizzell and Ricky Frizzell; Brothers, Hugh Martin and Charlie Martin; Sister Barbara Craighead; five Grandchildren and seven Great-grandchildren

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Eddie Walker officiating. Inter-ment followed at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.