Sam “Chum” Frye, age 75 of Old Hickory, passed away Sept. 30, 2019.

Mr. Frye was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Hunter and Earline Walker Frye; wife, Lynda Frye; siblings, Bud Frye, Alicia Williams, Judy Thompson, and Glenda Walpole; Mother Walker; and uncle, Charlie Walker. He is survived by children, Jennifer (Chris) Anglin, Rickie Bingham, and Mickie Bingham; eight grandchildren, Holly Meyer, Heather Hille, Hope Robertson, Hannah Bingham, Seth Bingham, Molly Bingham, Mason Bunch, and Morgan Anglin; six great-grandchildren, Bryson, Waylon, Wyatt, Evelynn, Huck, and Knox; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A funeral service was held Oct. 3 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express their gratitude to Avalon Hospice for the love and care shown to Mr. Frye and his family.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.